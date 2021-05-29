Sharon Lee Ray, age 70, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at her home.
She was born on July 1, 1950 in Streator, Illinois, the daughter of the late Walt and Ann Crumshac Hallam.
She is survived by her sons, George Ray Jr. (Argelis “Heli”), of Elizabethtown, Joe Ray (Lelia Jones), of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Adam Ray (Dawn), of Leitchfield, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Ray Sr.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Shrewsbury Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
