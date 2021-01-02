Sharon Lynn Garrett, age 65, of Clarkson, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Signature Healthcare North Hardin in Radcliff.
She was born Sept. 3, 1955, in Louisville and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pauline Wilma and Lindsey Shofner and George Spaulding.
Sharon is survived by three sons, Greg (Kim) Garrett, Ed (Melinda) Ramos and James Garrett.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. (CST) Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Little Flock Cemetery.
Visitation was after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
