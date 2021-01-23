Shawn Edward Chamberlain, age 30, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on April 17, 1990 in Louisville, the son of Kenneth and Danjella Cammack Chamberlain.
He is survived by his father, Kenneth Chamberlain, and his mother, Danjella Chamberlain; daughter, Cherish Chamberlain; son, Havan Chamberlain; fiancée, Tiffiney Northcutt, and her daughter, Robyn Northcutt.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Deweese Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Tuesday until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.