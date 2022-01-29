Shelia Mae Logsdon Alvey, age 59, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 21, 1962, in Grayson County, to Thelma Miller Logsdon and the late Hayward Logsdon.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Ray Alvey; a son Aaron (Candace) Alvey; two daughters, Amy (Michael) Sharp and Ashley (Thomas) Daugherty; and her mother, Thelma Logsdon.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Lone Oak Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Vurles Logsdon officiating. Burial followed in the New Lone Oak Cemetery.
Visitation was from 12 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
