Sherman Wilkerson, age 89, of McDaniels, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Dec. 1, 1931 in Snap, Kentucky, the son of the late Everett and Lois Haycraft Wilkerson.
He was a retired boiler-maker. He enjoyed farming, raising tobacco, tending to his cows and hogs and loved being around his family. He also loved to sing, although that wasn’t discovered until later in life. Sherman was a night patrol officer for the Leitchfield City Police beginning in 1956. From 1960-1967 he served as Leitchfield City Police Chief, nearly losing his life in an arrest. He received multiple injuries in his line of duty including a concussion and a life-threatening knife wound. Mr. Wilkerson was awarded the Key to the City of Leitchfield in 2019 for his dedication, bravery, protection and service to the citizens of Leitchfield. In 1954 he married the love of his life, Magdalene Fentress Wilkerson, and together they built a family until her death in 1995. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #236. He was a member and trustee of Trinity Full Gospel Church.
He is survived by his children, Phillip Curt Wilkerson (Lynda), of Leitchfield, Everett Joe Wilkerson (Mary Ann), of Wichita Falls, Texas, Jewell Shermalene Tucker (Clinton), of McDaniels, Lois Mae Wilkerson, of McDaniels, and Michael Wayne Wilkerson, of Leitchfield; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, David Wilkerson, of Louisville, and Hayward Wilkerson, of Leitchfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Magdalene Fentress Wilkerson; three grandchildren, Alyssa Renee Tucker, Leslie Suzanne Wilkerson and Adam Scott Snell; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Robert Sorrels officiating. Burial was in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m., and from 10 a.m. on Friday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.der
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.