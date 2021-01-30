Sherry Elaine Akers, age 61, of Big Clifty, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin County in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on
July 4, 1959 in, Hardin County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Henry “Duke” Goodman and Doris Peters Goodman Petty.
She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Jeff Akers, of Big Clifty; two daughters, Jennifer Peters, of Big Clifty, and Tonya Hart, of Leitchfield; and a son, Seth Hack, of Big Clifty.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation followed.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
