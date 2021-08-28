Shirlen Kay Gibson, age 73, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Jan. 3, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Murl and Delores Stinson Gibson.
She is survived by her son, Larry Sims, and four daughters, Mary Miller, Sheila Sims, Jana Downs and Judy Pruitt.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Sharon Miller and Murl Thomas Miller.
Graveside services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at the Gibson Cemetery with burial in the cemetery.
