Shirley Brown Hall Wilhite, 84, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest with her daughters by her side. She was born on Nov. 14, 1937 in Hancock County to the late Casper & Audrey Brown. She was a member of Sts. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church. Shirley retired from Owensboro Daviess County Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence “Mickey” Hall, and her son, Mark Hall.
Survivors include her two daughters, Patti Andriakos (Ted) and Tracey Glasscock (Grant); seven grandchildren, Adam, Jake, and Ben Andriakos, Elizabeth and Matthew Glasscock, and Kraig and Kerry Hall; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Brown (Trina) and Steve Brown (Marla); a sister, Gloria White; former husband, Joseph “Cotton” Wilhite; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. on Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
