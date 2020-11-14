Shirley Juanita Conder, age 81, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, 53 minutes after her loving husband, Bob, in Owensboro, Kentucky.
She was born on April 28, 1939 in, Hudson, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Oscar and Erlene Keesee Allen.
She retired after 42 years of service as a district office supervisor for Warren Rural Electric. Shirley enjoyed canning, church activities and loved caring for others. She married the love of her life, Bob Conder, on June 18, 1960 in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. She was a member of the Hudson Community Church and the Hudson Senior Group.
She is survived by her son, Barry Allen Conder (Cora), of Bowling Green; adopted son, Adam Ramsey, of Leitchfield; sister, Doris Fay Roberson; and several nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Conder, who passed away just minutes before Shirley so that they could be going together into eternity.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at the Hudson Community Church in Breckinridge County with Bro. Jim McIntosh and Bro. Jimmy Tucker officiating. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Hudson Community Church from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
The family respected the decisions of all those who did not feel comfortable or safe to attend the visitation and service. They requested that all Kentucky guidelines for health and safety be observed. Attendees were asked to wear masks and social distance. Temperatures were taken at the entrance.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Leitchfield Memory Gardens, 710 Floyd St., Leitchfield, KY 42754, in memory of Bob and Shirley Conder.
