Shirley L. Logsdon, age 81, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on March 28, 1940 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Raymon and Odessa Beeler Skaggs.
She is survived by her husband, Winford “Wink” Logsdon, and eight children, Annette Rathe, Sonia Macewiez, Arlene Pile, Ernie Humphrey, Donna Harrel, Melissa Mercer, and Charles and Christopher Logsdon.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Joe Brooks and Bro. Matt Milam will be officiating. Burial will be in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.