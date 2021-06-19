In loving memory of Sidney Lee Bradley. Born on May 25, 1953 in Grayson County, Kentucky, he passed away to be with our Heavenly Father on March 12, 2021.
Sidney was preceded in death by his loving parents, Hilman and Eunice Bradley. He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Leigh Bradley; his sons, Sidney Brian Bradley, Greg Bradley, Brandon Bradley, and Robert Bradley; his sister, Charlotte, and her husband, Ron Wall; his brothers, Bobby, and his wife, Juanita, Paul and his wife, Faye, Phillip and Ronnie; his niece, Jessica Miller; and nephews, Chris and Braiden Bradley.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church, 306 Clifty Avenue, Clarkson, Kentucky.
