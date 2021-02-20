Sister Alfreda Malone, 96, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Feb. 13, 2021, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 71st year of religious life. She was a native of Raywick.
She was principal and teacher at Peonia Public School, Clarkson, from 1955-58. She ministered elsewhere in Kentucky and New Mexico.
Survivors include the members of her religious community; sisters Wanda D’Angelo, of Boston, Kentucky, and Aretha Reckley, of Tarzana, California; brothers, Joseph Clellan Malone and John R. Malone, both of Louisville; nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and safety standards, the wake service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 and the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Mount Saint Joseph will be private. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is handling arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Alfreda may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
