Sister Anne Michelle Mudd, of St. Paul, Kentucky, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in her 60th year of religious life. She is a 1964 graduate of Brescia College and was an educator for 56 years. She instructed at St. Joseph School, Central City, Kentucky, (1964-67), Flaherty Public School, Flaherty, Kentucky, (1967-70), St. Peter of Antioch School, Waverly, Kentucky, (1970-73), Immaculate School, Owensboro, Kentucky, (1973-75) and Lourdes Elementary School, Nebraska City, Nebraska, (1975-77). She taught at St. Paul School, Leitchfield, Kentucky, (1977-85) where she was principal from 1983-85. She educated at Mary Carrico School, Knottsville, Kentucky, (1985-97), then returned to St. Paul as principal and teacher from 1997-2013. From 2013 until her passing, Sister continued to instruct religious education at St. Paul School.
She was born Jan. 12, 1941 in Grayson Springs, Kentucky, to the late Dent Mudd and Evelyn Stith Mudd.
Sister was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen Ray Mudd and Joseph Leo Mudd; three sisters, Elizabeth Ann, Julia Beatrice and Betty Jean Mudd; one niece, Danissa Kaye (Mudd) Lewis; one great niece, Jennifer Ann Henderson; and one nephew-in-law, Scott Johnson.
Survivors include two brothers, Ralph Mudd (Cathy), of Philpot, and John Mudd (Sue); two sisters, Martha Hill (Leon) and Sondra Gavieres (Vince), all from Clarkson; Sister-in-law Joyce Mudd, of Leitchfield; 14 nieces and nephews; 32 great nieces and nephews; and 13 great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Steve Hohman officiating. Burial followed in the St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery in Grayson Springs, Kentucky.
A Walk-Through Visitation was held from 3 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13 at St. Paul Catholic Church and Friday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and after 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 15. Prayer services were held Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m.
The family has requested no flowers, as a sign of sympathy, the family encourages donations be made to St. Paul Catholic School, 1812 St. Paul Road, Leitchfield, Kentucky 42754.
