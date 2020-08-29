Squire Eugene Allen, age 86, of Salem, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in Meadow View Health Care Center in Salem, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 18, 1934, in Falls of Rough, Kentucky, the son of the late Chester and Margaret Sabastian Allen.
He is survived by his daughters, Mary Walton, of Salem, Indiana, Mattie Hurst, of Borden, Indiana, and Rose Elliott of Pekin, Indiana; and son, Harold Allen, of Salem, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Dawalt Funeral Home in Salem, Indiana, with visitation on Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Burial was in the Allen Cemetery in Falls of Rough, Kentucky at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
