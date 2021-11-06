Stanley Ray Johnson, age 58, of Owensboro, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 in Evansville, Indiana. He was born Feb. 24, 1963 in Corydon, Indiana the son of Doyle Ray & Nora Lavell McStoots Johnson.
He is survived by his children, Kyra Bieckert (Troy) and Madison Johnson, and his parents, Doyle & Nora Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. He will be laid to rest in the Cooks Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
