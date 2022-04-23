Stephen Gail Cooper, age 74, of Clarkson, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 22, 1947 in Springfield, Missouri the son of the late Emanuel and Ola Fortner Roberts.
Left to honor his memory are, his two sons, Sean Cooper and his wife, Tandy, and Michael Anthony “Tony” Cooper.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
