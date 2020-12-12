Steve Wayne Stivers, 53, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on July 2, 1967 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Jesse Jake and Edith Bernice Watson Stivers.
He is survived by a fiancée, Bonnie Dyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation was chosen.
