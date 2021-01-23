Steven Arnold Litsey, age 66, of Caneyville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1954 in Bainbridge, Maryland, the son of the late Jerry Litsey and Mary Katherine Porter Harrel.
He is survived by his daughter, Stefanie Litsey, of Leitchfield, and one son, Michael Litsey (Julie), of Tar Hill.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-father, Billy Harrel.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in Porter Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
There was a Masonic service on Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the funeral home by the Short Creek Masonic Lodge.
