Steven Russell Barrett, age 60, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.
Steve was born on Dec. 16, 1961 in Leitchfield, the son of Helen Green Barrett and the late Lewis Russell “Butch” Barrett of Leitchfield.
He was the proud owner of Affordable Metal Buildings, Inc. He loved his family, cherished his grandchildren, his friends, riding his motorcycle & absolutely loved to play the guitar. He lived to make everyone else happy.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Harp Barrett; three sons, Brandon Barrett (Jennie), Shawn Barrett (Stephanie), and Austin Barrett (Katie), all of Leitchfield; four grandchildren, Teagan, Carter (a Big Brother to be), Crew & Ellison; three sisters, Kimberly Barrett, of Leitchfield, Pamela Coleman (Ron), of Elizabethtown, & Patricia VanMeter (Danny), of Clarkson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Amanda Leah Barrett, and his grandparents, Clyde & Ruth Castle Barrett and Dennis & Sallie Logsdon Green.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Gary Embry officiating. Burial was in the Logsdon Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermit
