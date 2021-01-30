Susan Elizabeth Koontz, age 96, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield.
She was born Oct. 16, 1924 in Louisville to the late Clifford and Ruby Cecil Wilt.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Koontz, and two daughters, Shirley Thomas and Cynthia Magrey.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at the Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
A private funeral service will be held at Rogers-Oller Funeral with Bro. Lee Schroerlucke officiating. Burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
