Susan Kaye Moutardier, age 52, of Millwood, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield. She was born in Leitchfield the daughter of Margaret Mae Tomes Higgs and the late William Russell Higgs, Sr.
Left to honor Susan’s memory are her children, Nick Moutardier, Emily Moutardier, Natasha Powell (Camren) and Keelia Moutardier (Nick Bess), and her mother, Margaret Mae Higgs.
Susan was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel in Caneyville. Burial was in Caney Creek Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
