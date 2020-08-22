Susan Patsy Meredith Cook, age 88, of Stephensburg, passed away, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Willow Creek Assisted Living in Elizabethtown.
She was born Nov. 1, 1931, in Big Clifty to the late Emmett Lee “Dick” and Guidya Idell McGrew Meredith. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Roy Lee Meredith, Elmer “Pete” Meredith, Joseph “Jip” Meredith and John Meredith, and two sisters, Joyce Meredith and Leona “Cotton” Chambers.
Patsy was a homemaker and a “Second Mom” to many.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Ray Cook, of Stephensburg; a daughter, Susan (Donnie) Harville, of Tennessee; a son, Eric (Doris) Cook, of Eastview; a sister, Doyle Wooden, of Clarkson; and a granddaughter, Makayla Harville, of Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. (CDT) Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Dusty Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. (CDT) Saturday and after 9 a.m. (CDT) Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of a donation to the White Mills Christian Camp, P.O. Box 129, White Mills, KY 42788
Condolences may also be expressed online at rogersollerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.