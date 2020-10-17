Sybil Lee Hogan, age 86, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield.
She was born on April 16, 1934 in Laplace, Louisiana the daughter of the late Wellman and Angia Presley Miller.
She is survived by two step-daughters, Cheryl Villaverde (Tino), of Florida, and Tammy Kotheimer (Tony), of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, and a step-son, James E. Hogan, Jr., of Louisville, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Hogan, Sr., and her son, Wellman Ray Delatte.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Dermitt Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Priddy officiating. Burial was in the Little Flock Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of service.
