Talana Faye Blair, age 68, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on March 29, 1953 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Willie and Mary Quiggins Sarver.
She is survived by her children, Travis Brooks (Kelly Neighbors), of Morgantown, Kentucky, Tracy Brooks, of Leitchfield, Trapper Brooks (Ashley Keown), of Morgantown, Tyler Sarver (Ashley Jaggers), of Leitchfield, and Troy Blair, of Clarkson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation followed.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
