Tami Michelle Powell, age 62, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1960 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the Ina McClure Willis and the late Morton Willis.
She is survived by her daughters, Amanda Powell and Savannah Powell, both of Leitchfield; her mother, Ina McClure Willis; and her significant other, James Blessitt.
She was preceded in death by father Morton Willis.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 with cremation to follow. No formal funeral service will be held.
