Tammy Marie Decker, age 56, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Nov. 17, 1963 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Archie Nelson and the late Elaine Kerr Nelson Tarrence. She and her husband, Kendall Decker, were married for 29 years.
She is survived by her husband, Kendall Decker, of Leitchfield; children, Matthew Decker, of Leitchfield, Ben Decker, of Caneyville, Cherish Logsdon (James), of Bardstown, and Autumn Johnson, of Leitchfield; and her father-in-law, Everett Decker.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Chester Tarrence, and her mother-in-law, Elaine Decker.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home. Bro. Buddy Brooks and Bro. Jerry Poteet will be officiating. Burial will be in the Landis Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
