Teresa Lynn Tate, age 60, of Leitchfield, departed this life with her family by her side Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at her home. The Danville, Kentucky native was born Nov. 18, 1961 to the late Dorothy Jean Waddlington Tate & Edward Clifford “Pete” Tate. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald “Doodle” Tate & Edward “Junior” Tate; one sister, Brenda Gail Galloway; one nephew and one niece.
Teresa was retired from Pizza Hut in Leitchfield, Kentucky where she was a manager for 18 years. Teresa loved reading, baking, coffee, and her family dearly.
Teresa leaves to honor her memory one daughter, Kiona Michelle Tate; two sons, Joshua Glenn Tate & his wife, Alison, and David Jason Clarkson Tate; three grandchildren, Felicia Dawn Brown, Tristan Lee Brown, & Chantel Marie Blakeman; and a special family, Kevin, Keri, Rosalynn, & Anastasia Jarvis.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
