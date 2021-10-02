Teri Howard-Bradley, age 58, of Leitchfield Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in Owensboro, Kentucky.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1962 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late George Oliver Howard.
She is survived by her husband, Nick Bradley, of Leitchfield; son, Ty Bradley (Keshia), of Leitchfield; mom, Wanda Howard; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ernest and Sherry Bradley, of Eastview.
Other than her father, George Oliver Howard, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leonard and Patricia Newton.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2017 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Buddy Brooks will be officiating. Burial will be in the Vol Layman Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. on Sunday until time of services.
