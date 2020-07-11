Thelma Lampton Poole, age 92, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Spring View Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on April 1, 1928, in Madrid, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Lennie and Zoa Tucker Lampton.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Ralph Poole (Janice), Randall Clinton Poole (Debbie) and David Dewayne Poole (Debbie).
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Burton “CB” Poole.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Kenneth Self officiating. Burial was in the McDaniels/Antioch Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
