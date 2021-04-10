Theresa Mae Thompson Loving, age 54, of Clarkson, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Norton’s Audubon Hospital.
She was born Nov. 28, 1966 in Louisville to the late Arnold and Dorothy Strong Thompson.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, David Loving.
She is survived by a son, David (Macy) Loving, of Leitchfield; and three daughters, Nicole Loving, of Clarkson, Casey (Blake) Decker, of Clarkson, and Sherese Miller, of Alaska.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. (CDT) Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Wilson officiating. Cremation followed after the service.
Visitation was from 12 noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.