Thomas K. Coates, age 89, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at his home.
He was born on Sept. 13, 1932 in, Brownsville, Kentucky, the son of the late Audrey and Lena Mae McCrady Coates.
A carpenter known for his work ethic, Thomas enjoyed fishing, squirrel hunting, and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the New Freedom Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the Leitchfield Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joyce Carnes Coates, of Leitchfield; a son, Dennis Coates (Carol), of Clarkson; three grandchildren, Brent Coates, Brandon Coates, Brittany Coates Hunt (Brandon); and four great-grandchildren, Makayla Smith, Dustan Smith, Avery Coates and Emma Smith. Thomas is survived by several nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved, but he was especially close with four: Russ, Darla, Michelle and Rochelle.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three children, Sandra Laverne Coates and infant daughters Debra and Clara Coates; four sisters, Juanita Ross, Wanda Clyde, Laverne Shephard, Dorothy Hardin; and a brother, Randall Coates.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Mickey Coates officiating. Burial was in Leitchfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
