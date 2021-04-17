Thomas “Tommy” Grimes, Jr., age 51, of Clarkson, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his residence.
Tommy was born Jan. 13, 1970, in Louisville to the late Thomas Grimes, Sr. and Jo Bennett Grimes.
He is survived by a daughter, Kaylea (Dylan) Moon, of South Carolina, and a son, Jeremy Grimes, of Tennessee.
Visitation was from 1 to 8 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with cremation following.
