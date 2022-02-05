Thurlo June E. Bradshaw, a long-time resident of Leitchfield, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. She was almost 92 years of age.
June was born Feb. 20, 1930, in Brooklyn, Kentucky, to Eck and Gradie (Johnson) Embry. They named her Thurlo June. In nearby Grancer, her grandfather Wilford Embry, was the Postmaster and proprietor of the General Store. June was the oldest of four children. She enjoyed her childhood there in the country, growing up with her siblings Lloyd, Pansy (“Boots”), and Donald. When she was about 10 years old, the family moved to Leitchfield, where her father was a businessman who also served as a State Representative for the community for a term. June did well in school, winning spelling bees in elementary school and graduating as Salutatorian at Leitchfield High School in 1949.
Her senior year in high school was a pivotal year for her. She had been going steady with a young man in her junior year, but a new student came to town at the beginning of her senior year, a handsome fellow named John Bradshaw. Right away they noticed each other and started spending time together. They were so enamored with one another that by Christmas break that year they were married (December 14, 1948), and then they went on to graduate together as husband and wife in June of 1949.
The newlyweds started their family right away, with John David coming along in February of 1950, Elizabeth June in 1952, and Ronald Wayne in 1955. The little family moved to Louisville in 1958, and became a big family, with Donald Byron born in 1959, Thomas Glenn in 1960, Susan Elaine in 1963, and Timothy James in 1968. John provided good support for the family, finding work as a computer programmer, and June was a homemaker extraordinaire—a loving mother, a good housekeeper, an excellent cook—and a sometimes-frazzled ringmaster with her circus of seven kids.
June loved Jesus, and she taught her family to do the same. As a young lady, she was instrumental in helping her parents grow closer to the Lord. As a wife, she loved John well and encouraged him to be a Godly man. She carried her babies to church and raised them with songs like “Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world.” She and John made it a priority for the whole family to be at church every time the doors were open. She made sacrifices to send the children to Christian school. She continued to be faithful to Jesus throughout her life. She loved gospel music and especially enjoyed hearing her family sing those good old songs.
Her heart was broken in 1980 when her son Donny died of cancer at the age of 20. It was a sad time for her and John and the whole family, but she trusted that God was with her through the valley of the shadow of death, and she made it through.
Her heart would be broken again in 1994 when the love of her life, John, and she were involved in an auto accident. She sustained minor injuries, but John’s were more severe, and in the aftermath, he didn’t make it. Shortly after their 46th wedding anniversary, John passed on.
In their retirement years, she and John had moved back to Grayson County—first to Falls of Rough, then to Leitchfield—and then after a short time in Shelby County and Ohio County (Olaton), in 1995, June moved back to Leitchfield where she spent most of the rest of her life.
June had many pastimes she enjoyed over the years. She loved to garden, especially flowers. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for her family. She liked to collect dolls, gathering quite a collection in her later years. She enjoyed family vacations and picnics and trips to the lake. She loved her little dog, Bitsy.
June had a heart full of compassion, helping the troubled, giving to others in need.
As she grew older, her declining health made life very difficult for her, and she needed much assistance. She was very grateful for those who helped her, especially to her two daughters, Betty and Susan, and the kind and caring people at Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation in Leitchfield.
June dearly loved her family, and she was dearly loved in return. “Her children arise up and call her blessed.” She will be deeply missed and remembered fondly by many. We look forward to seeing her again in Heaven some sweet day.
June is survived by six of her children, John (Donna), of Shepherdsville, Kentucky; Betty, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky; Ron (Patti), of Shepherdsville, Kentucky; Tom (Jan), of Chehalis, Washington; Susan (Martin) Brooks, of Louisville, Kentucky; and Tim (Cindy), of Columbia, South Carolina. She is also loved by 25 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John; her son, Donny; her parents, Eck and Gradie Embry; and her three siblings, Lloyd, Pansy, and Donald.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 from 3-8 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 from 10-12 p.m. at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home.
A celebration of June’s life will begin at 12 p.m. following visitation. June will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY 40218.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of June to Portland Christian School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.