Thurman Logsdon, age 93, of Clarkson, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 18, 1927 in Snap, Kentucky, the son of Henry & Stella Decker Logsdon.
He is survived by his five children, Eddie Logsdon (Teri), David Logsdon (Gloria), Linda Allen (Moose), Angela Wilder (Ric), & Greg Logsdon (Jeannie), and one step-daughter, Pat Logsdon.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Flossie Constant Logsdon, and one son, Tommy Logsdon.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. He was laid to rest at the Little Clifty Methodist Church Cemetery in Big Clifty. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
