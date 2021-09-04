Thurston Ray Howard, age 78 of Leitchfield, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield. He was born Sept. 30, 1942 in Beaver Dam, Kentucky the son of the late Willie D. and Virginia Wilson Howard.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Vincent Howard; three daughters, Maggie Vincent, Tina Michelle Howard and Melissa Kay Coates (Michael); and one son, Lloyd Howard (Lori).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. (Noon) on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in South Union Cemetery. Visitation was held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
