Tijuana Fulkerson, age 55, of Leitchfield, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born Oct. 17, 1965 to the late Elgin Fulkerson and Wanda Sue Rigdon.
She is survived by two sons, Rodney Dean Floyd and Joseph Wayne Floyd.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Old Lone Oak Cemetery.
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
