Timothy Joseph Decker, age 56, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Jan. 5, 1964 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Oscar and Nelma Rea Newton Decker.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Decker.
Funeral services will be private. Bro. Cecil Williams and Bro. Garry Watkins will be officiating. Burial will be in the Claggett Cemetery under the direction of the Dermitt Funeral Home.
