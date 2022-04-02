Timothy Ray Lawson, age 62, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1959 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Bobby and La Wanda Wilson Lawson.
he was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Tommy Pendergest officiating. Burial was in the Stephensburg Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
