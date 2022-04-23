Timothy Steve “Timme” Blessitt, age 64, of Clarkson, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at his residence.
He was born Dec. 5, 1957, to Cloay Webb Blessitt and the late James Blessitt.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Tae Blessitt.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Blessitt-Horton; a son, Josh Blessitt; and his mother, Cloay Blessitt.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. (CDT) Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Priddy officiating. Burial followed in the Little Flock Church Cemetery.
Visitation was after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
