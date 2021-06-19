Tina G. Perry, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, June 6 surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her son, Sean Perry; her parents, Wallace and Patsy, of Elizabethtown, as well as her special uncle, the twin of Wallace; and her special nieces and nephews. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ of Clarkson and a fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcat’s Men’s Basketball Team. Special thanks to her minister Rick Embry, the singers, and her pallbearers. She loved everybody, and everybody loved Tina. God bless you all.

