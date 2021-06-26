Tommy Wayne Embry, age 72, of Leitchfield, a dedicated Christian, devoted father, beloved brother, and skilled farmer entered into his rest on June 21, 2021.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Embry, and his three children, Mason Embry (Ashley), Caleb Embry (Amy) and Megan Embry.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Nell Embry.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Leitchfield Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
