Tony Lee Clemons, age 52, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1969 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the son of the late William Lee and Loretta Logsdon Clemons.
His partner, Lynn Rojas, of Clarkson, survives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Graveside Service was held at the Clemons Cemetery on the family farm (1594 St. Augistine Rd., Clarkson, KY 42726) at 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 with Bro. Curtis Decker and Bro. Damon Lasley, Jr. officiating.
