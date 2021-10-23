Tony White, age 70, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1951 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, the son of the late Tony Wallace White, Sr. and Bessie Elzy Gilmore (Howard).
He is survived by his wife, Donna Duke White, of Leitchfield, and his children, Nicholas “Nick” White and Tonya Powell (Branden), of Leitchfield, and Wayne White (Chrissy), also of Leitchfield.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Howard Gilmore.
Funeral services were at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Curtis Decker officiating. Burial was in Leitchfield Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
