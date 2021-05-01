Tonya Gayle Risinger, age 38, of Sweeden, Kentucky, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. She was born Nov. 23, 1982 in Leitchfield, Kentucky the daughter of Steve Risinger and the late Diane Saltsman Risinger.
Tonya was preceded in death by her mother.
Left to honor Tonya’s memory are her son, Stephen Risinger.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in Prewitt Cemetery in Leitchfield. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
