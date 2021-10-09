Tracy Marie Gaither, age 55, of Clarkson, passed away, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Owensboro Health.
She was born March 1, 1966, in Jefferson County, to the late Joseph Delma and Carolyn Cook Hazelwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, David Gaither, and two sons, Devon (Savanna) Milliner and Donavon Gaither.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Clemons officiating. Burial followed in the St. Francis Cemetery.
Visitation was after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
