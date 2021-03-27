Tryson Nell Poteet, age 59, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away March 16, 2021.
She was born on June 24, 1961, the daughter of the late John and Altina Poteet.
She is survived by three children, David Matthew Broyles, Martha Elizabeth Broyles, and Renada LaShea Faulkner; two grandchildren, Jalin Paige Faulkner and Raiden Sky Faulkner; two brothers and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
