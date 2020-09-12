Twila Lue DiCesare, age 69, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born Oct. 24, 1950 in Hundred, West Virginia the daughter of Clovis and Garnett Morris Glover.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen A. DiCesare, and three children, Richard Givens, Renata Gibbs (John) and Jacob DiCesare.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
