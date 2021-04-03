Tyler Steven Whitman, age 30, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1990 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the son of Melvin Whitman and the late Tina Fuqua.
He is survived by his father, Melvin Whitman (Dana), of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Damon Lasley Jr. officiating. Burial was in the Antioch Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
