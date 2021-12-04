Uleta Skaggs Richardson, age 85, of Big Clifty, passed away, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
She was born Sept. 29, 1936 in Clarkson to the late Henry and Lillian Nichols Skaggs.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James L. Richardson.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Brunton (Brian), of Louisville, and Jane Richardson (Sami), of Indianapolis.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. (CST) Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Fairview Cemetery in Leitchfield.
Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. (CST) Thursday and after 10 a.m. (CST) Friday at the funeral home.
