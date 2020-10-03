Valor Kayne Louden, age 8 months, of Caneyville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 at the Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield. He was born Jan. 17, 2020 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of James Louden and Tabitha Stewart.
He is survived by his parents; one brother, Sagan Dewayne Louden; one sister, Aeris Rayne Louden; his paternal grandparents, Ricky Louden and Linda Cook; and his maternal grandparents, Anita Stewart and Kevin Rooks.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the Funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember Valor in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.